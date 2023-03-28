Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 14,945 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

