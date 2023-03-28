Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.