Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

NPI stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,380. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.20.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

