Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.38. The company had a trading volume of 237,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,525. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

