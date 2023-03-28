Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

