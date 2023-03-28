Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.87. 177,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,453. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 286,341 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 240,964 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,083 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.