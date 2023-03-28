Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.87. 177,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,453. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
