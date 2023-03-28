Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NYSE NXP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,734. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
