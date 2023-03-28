Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,734. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

