Nuvve (NVVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

NVVE stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvve by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nuvve by 231.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nuvve during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuvve by 215.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

