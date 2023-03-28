NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $361.36 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $361.36 million and $91,430.98 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $54.80 or 0.00202510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,023.10 or 0.99860141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

