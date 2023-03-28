ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

