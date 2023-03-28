OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
