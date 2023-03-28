OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

