OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.41

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 453112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

About OceanaGold

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

