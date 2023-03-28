Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.80

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.10), with a volume of 581486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.14).
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £507.69 million, a PE ratio of 487.89 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.11.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,631.58%.
Insider Transactions at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.
See Also
