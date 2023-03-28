One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.50 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

One Stop Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. State Street Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 224,744 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.