One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.50 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
