ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Cut by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. 115,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

