Ontology Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $192.66 million and $3.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.34 or 0.06445986 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.