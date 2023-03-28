Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Optimi Health Price Performance

OPTHF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Optimi Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.