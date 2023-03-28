Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Optimi Health Price Performance
OPTHF remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
Optimi Health Company Profile
