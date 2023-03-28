Orchid (OXT) Price Down 6% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $57.35 million and $2.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00199475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,901.46 or 1.00080221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08478145 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,592,446.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

