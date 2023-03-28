OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $139.20 million and $1.19 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

