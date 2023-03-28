Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 360,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 216,076 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after purchasing an additional 279,400 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $32,502,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 1,336,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,941,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

