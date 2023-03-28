Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 360,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 216,076 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.