Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.
NYSE:OUST opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ouster by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
