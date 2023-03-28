Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.18.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ouster by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.