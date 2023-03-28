Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $219,970.56

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $219,970.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,858.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00322821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00571897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00073759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.88 or 0.00446336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,460,666 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

