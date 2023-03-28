Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

