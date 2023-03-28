Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Oxford Square Capital Price Performance
Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. 143,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 198.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.