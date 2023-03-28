Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. 143,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 198.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

