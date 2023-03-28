Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,298,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,228,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
