Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,298,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,228,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

