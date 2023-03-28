Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up 5.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 175,146 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

