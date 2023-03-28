Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

PGYWW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 2,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,408. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.