Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 142160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Pan Global Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

About Pan Global Resources

(Get Rating)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.