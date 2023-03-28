PancakeSwap Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00013209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $651.82 million and $53.67 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 376,868,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,674,573 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

