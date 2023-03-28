Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 146,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,707. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

