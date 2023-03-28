Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 338028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

