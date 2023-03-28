Park Lawn Co. (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Park Lawn Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,490. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.55. The company has a market cap of C$943.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

About Park Lawn

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.