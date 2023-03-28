Park Lawn Co. (PLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 17th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
TSE PLC traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.89. 18,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.80. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$946.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Stories
