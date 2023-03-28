Park Lawn Co. (PLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 17th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TSE PLC traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.89. 18,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.80. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$946.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

