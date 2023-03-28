Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up to $43.11

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.11, but opened at $44.83. Parsons shares last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 157,284 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Parsons by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

