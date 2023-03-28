PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Takes $10.99 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,000. Pinnacle West Capital comprises about 8.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. 133,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,587. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

