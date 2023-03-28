PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. CSX comprises approximately 3.0% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 3,454,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.