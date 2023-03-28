Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock Sells 5,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 122,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $533.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

