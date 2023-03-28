PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSE PED opened at $0.88 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

