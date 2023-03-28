Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.17. 147,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,271. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

