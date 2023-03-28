Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 1,639 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 5.1% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of MOO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,984. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

