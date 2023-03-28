Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 767 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 599,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

