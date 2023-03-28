Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,965 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 5,436,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,192,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

