Peterson Wealth Services Sells 1,256 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 119,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,108. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

