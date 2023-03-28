PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.33% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

