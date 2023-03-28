Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Pharming Group Stock Down 18.0 %
Shares of PHAR stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $804.75 million, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
