Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $804.75 million, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

