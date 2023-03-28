Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 26,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 23,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

PHAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Trading Up 4.5 %

About Pharming Group

The firm has a market cap of $840.85 million, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.