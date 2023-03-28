Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,191 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

PM traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 118,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,271. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.