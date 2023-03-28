Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 117,538 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $839.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

