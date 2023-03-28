Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 209,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,269,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 184,796 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

